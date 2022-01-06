Tamil Actor Meena Sagar, Her Family Test Positive For Covid-19

Tamil actor Meena Sagar and her family have tested positive for Covid-19. The actor and her family underwent the Covid-19 test after they noticed mild symptoms, Meena informed everyone on her Instagram handle. The actor has asked people to pray for her family. Interestingly, the actor described Corona as the “First Guest Of 2022”.

“First visitor to my home in 2022 is Mr Corona. But I’m not letting it stay. Beware, people. Please stay safe and healthy. Be responsible and don’t let it spread. Keep us in your prayers,” Meena said.

Meena’s fans and well-wishers are commenting and wishing the actor and her family a speedy recovery.

Meena IG POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meena Sagar (@meenasagar16)

Meena has also urged her fans to stay safe and mask up as the virus is fast spreading across the country.

In the last week or so, several celebs have tested positive for Covid-19 even as thousands of fresh infections have been reported across the country.

In 2021, Meena was seen as the female lead in Venkatesh-starrer in Drishyam 2 and Rajinikant’sh Pedanna.

In the past, Meena has acted opposite Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Vishnuvardhan, Krishna, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Mohan Babu, Vijay and Ajith.

The actor has been seen in films like Allari Pilla, Muthamestri, Ashwametham, Moratodu Naa Mogudu, Bobbili Singham.

