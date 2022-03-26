Tamil Actor Meera Mithun Arrested for Failing to Appear in Court in Casteist Remarks Case

Tamil actor Meera Mithun was arrested on Friday, March 25, after she failed to appear in court for hearings and cooperating with the police in a case filed against her.

After being detained in Kerala on August 14, 2021, for her derogatory remarks against members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) tribes who work in the film industry, she was released on conditional bail last year.

Meera was released on bail when the remand period ended, but she was required to register her signature at the police station every week, according to authorities.

She, however, absconded, and the non-bailable warrant was issued against her.

The actor was arrested on Friday after a civil and sessions court in Chennai issued an arrest warrant and directed the cybercrime department to arrest her. Judge Ali, who presided over the case, ordered the cybercrime section to continue questioning and present the actor in court on April 4th.

On September 22 of last year, a lower court in Chennai granted Meera bail, citing erring in human nature. According to the prosecution, Meera had released a video on her Twitter handle in which she and her associate, Sam Abhisekh were seen disparaging the SC community. In the video, Meera had urged the Kollywood industry to remove artists and filmmakers who hailed from the Dalit community.

Several organizations, including Vanni Arasu of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, filed a complaint against her after her video went viral.

Principal Sessions Judge (PSJ) R Selvakumar, during the hearing of the petition in the lower court, said that penal provisions could not be invoked during bail. The prosecution, however, can establish this during the trial. The judge stated that because they had been in detention for nearly five weeks, the court was inclined to grant them bail and that what they did was human nature.

The court had ordered that the petitioners be released on bail if they signed a bond for Rs 10,000 each, with two sureties for the same amount, and the court was satisfied.

This isn’t the first time Meera Mithun has found herself in the middle of controversy. She has a habit of making serious allegations against public figures. While she had faced legal action before, it appears that she is in trouble once more.

