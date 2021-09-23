Tamil Actor Meera Mithun, in Jail for Remarks Against SC Community, Granted Bail

A lower court in Chennai granted bail to Tamil actor and model Meera Mithun alias Tamil Selvi and her associate Sam Abhishek on Wednesday. They were arrested on August 14 for making certain remarks against the Schedule Caste community and were locked up in Tamil Nadu Puzhal central jail for about a month.

According to the prosecution, Meera posted on her social media handles a video wherein she and her associate were seen insulting the SC community. In the video, Meera urged the Kollywood industry to remove artists and filmmakers, who belong to the Dalit community.

Meera and Sam were kept in custody for almost five weeks. While hearing the petition in the lower court, Principal Sessions Judge (PSJ) R Selvakumar said that penal provisions cannot be invoked during bail. However, the prosecution can prove this during the trial. The judge observed that the court is inclined to grant them bail as they both were in custody for nearly five weeks, adding what they did was in human nature.

Following the hearing, Meera and her associate were ordered to be released on bail. To their satisfaction, the court ordered them to execute a bond for Rs 10,000 each.

The accused also needs to appear daily before the police at 10.30 a.m. until further orders by the court. The court further ruled that the accused should not abscond and not meddle with the case’s evidence or witness either during investigation or trial.

The PSJ further added that the trial court is authorized to take appropriate action against the accused in breach of these any mentioned conditions under the law.

