Tamil Actor Meera Mithun Summoned By Chennai Court To Appear On January 11

The Chennai Session Court on Friday, December 17, summoned Tamil actor Meera Mithun for a hearing on January 11 after she failed to appear before the court during the filing of the charge sheet against her. Meera and her friend Abhishek Shyam were arrested by the Chennai police in August this year on charges of allegedly passing casteist remarks against dalit community.

Meera was booked on the charges of inciting riot and passing casteist slurs based on the police complaint filed against her. The actor was later arrested after failing to respond to police summons. After spending more than a month in jail, Meera was granted conditional bail by a lower court in Chennai that mandated her to appear before police daily until further orders.

The duo was summoned to appear for a hearing before Chennai First Additional Sessions Court Judge D. Chandrasekhar on December 17. However, only Shyam appeared before the court.

State Attorney Sudhakar, who was appearing for the police, said that Meera Mithun had not fulfilled the bail condition that she must appear before the investigating officer every Monday at 10.30 am.

The judge then instructed the police to file a petition seeking cancellation of bail if the condition was not met. The case was adjourned to January 11 and Meera was issued another summons to appear before the court.

Meanwhile, Meera was caught in the middle of another controversy after she allegedly left the shooting venue of her upcoming film, Peya Kaanom without informing the director. The cast and crew were in Tamil Nadu’s Kodaikanal for an outdoor schedule.

Director Selva Anbarasan alleged that Meera did not inform about leaving the shooting venue and her manager told him about it only the next morning when she had already left.

