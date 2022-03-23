Tamil Actor Mohan to Return to Big Screen With This Action Drama. Details Inside

Tamil actor Mohan, who is also known as Kokila Mohan owing to his debut film Kokila in 1977, is all set for his comeback on the big screen with a Tamil action-drama.

The movie, titled Haraa, is being directed by Vijay Sri G. According to the actor, he received many offers from different directors but they didn’t excite him as much as the script of Haraa.

The storyline of Haraa revolves around the bond between a father and his daughter and focuses on the importance of introducing Indian law in the school curriculum. The actor will be seen in a bearded look in the movie and is also focusing on his physique for the same.

Mohan made his debut in the entertainment industry with theatres and his first stage play gained widespread acclaim. His first film Kokila was a Kannada romance film and was directed by Balu Mahendra. Kamal Haasan was also in the film.

Mohan rose to fame with the 1980 film Moodu Pani following which he was called the silver jubilee hero in the Tamil film industry.

Moodu Pani was a Tamil thriller film directed by Balu Mahendra and was based on the novels- Idhuvum Oru Viduthalai Thaan by Rajendra Kumar and The Collector by John Fowles.

Haraa director Vijay Sri G is a renowned name in the Tamil film industry and has directed popular films including Powder and Dha Dha 87. Powder is a thriller Tamil film that features Vidya Pradeep in the lead role. Dha Dha 87 is a Tamil action romantic drama that featured Charu Hasan and Saroja in the lead roles.

