Tamil Actor Nivetha Pethuraj is Giving Major Outfit Goals in These Pictures

Actor Nivetha Pethuraj never fails to impress the internet with her drop-dead gorgeous pictures. The diva keeps posting her adorable pictures on Instagram, and fans shower all the love in this world on her.

Let’s have a look at a few of her pictures in which she looked like a dream.

Recently, the actor posted a picture wherein she wore a red full-sleeved satin wrap-around dress. Keeping the look subtle, she chose to wear a statement ring, which complimented her entire look. Talking about her makeup, she opted for a neutral look with a hint of brown smokey eyes and a nude lip.

A few days ago, the diva shared some black and white pictures with a black full-sleeved bodycon dress with black stiletto. Again, her makeup was subtle, but she went with black smokey eyes.

In a baby pink one-shoulder gown, she looked every bit a princess. Her gawn had a bit of sequence work going on. Keeping her hair sleek, she wore an elegant pair of earrings which looked fabulous.

Posing in a dark green long skirt paired with a red crop top, Nivetha looks as beautiful as ever in her latest pictures. She flaunted the colour palette so well. Keeping her hair wavy she paired the whole outfit with silver-coloured heels.

Giving some major summer outfit goals, the actor wore a beautiful yellow tie-up top along with a printed blue and yellow slit skirt. You too can incorporate these colours into your wardrobe for a perfect summer look.

With Oru Naal Koothu directed by Nelson Venkatesan, Nivetha entered the film industry. Some of her successful films include Podhuvaga En Manasu Thangam, Mental Madhilo, Tik Tik Tik, Chitralahari, Brochevarevarura, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

After appearing in Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the actor received some recognition in the industry. Nivetha is currently busy with a string of promising films in the pipeline.

