Tamil Actor Pawnraj Passes Away Due to Heart Attack

Tamil actor Pawnraj passed away on Saturday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. The actor was best known for his performance in Rajini Murugan.

His close friend and colleague Ponram took to Twitter to inform fans of Pawnraj’s demise. He wrote in Tamil, , “#RIPPawnraj My co-director Pawnraj, who acted in films like Unrepentant Youth Association Rajinimurugan, has died in a heart attack."

Other members of the Tamil film industry also took to social media to offer their condolences for Pawnraj. Actor Soori wrote in Tamil, “Acting with brother Pawnraj is still a good memory, such a natural comedian! I pray to God that the soul of brother may rest in peace."

Fans also flooded social media with condolences.

Co-Director with Ponram and Varutha padaadha vaalibar sangam, Rajinimurugan Fame Pawnraj Died due to heart attack 💔#RIPPawnRaj pic.twitter.com/5q61BbvToW— Joe Vignesh (@JyothiVignesh) May 15, 2021

Pawnraj last worked on the Vijay Sethupathi film #VJS46, which he co-directed with Ponaram. Ponaram is spearheading the action-thriller. He was also known for films like Varuthapadadha Vaalibar Sangam and Seema Raja. His Maduraikkaran scene from Rajini Murugan made him a household name.

