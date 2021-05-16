Tamil Actor Pawnraj Passes Away Due to Heart Attack

Tamil actor Pawnraj passed away on Saturday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. The actor was best known for his performance in Rajini Murugan.
His close friend and colleague Ponram took to Twitter to inform fans of Pawnraj’s demise. He wrote in Tamil, , “#RIPPawnraj My co-director Pawnraj, who acted in films like Unrepentant Youth Association Rajinimurugan, has died in a heart attack."
#RIPPawnraj வருத்தப்படாத வாலிபர் சங்கம் ரஜினிமுருகன், போன்ற படங்களில் நடித்தவரும் எனது கோ டைரக்டருமான பவுன்ராஜ் ஹார்ட் அட்டாக்கில் இறந்து விட்டார் அவருக்கு ஆழ்ந்த இரக்கங்கள் pic.twitter.com/uxOdKTHp2z— ponram (@ponramVVS) May 15, 2021
Other members of the Tamil film industry also took to social media to offer their condolences for Pawnraj. Actor Soori wrote in Tamil, “Acting with brother Pawnraj is still a good memory, such a natural comedian! I pray to God that the soul of brother may rest in peace."
அண்ணன் பவுன்ராஜுடன் நடிச்சது இன்னும் அப்படியே மனசுல பசுமையான நினைவுகளா இருக்கு , அப்படி ஒரு இயல்பான நகைச்சுவை நடிகன்! அண்ணனின் ஆன்மா சாந்தியடைய இறைவனை வேண்டுகிறேன்🙏 pic.twitter.com/g8aQI27ADU— Actor Soori (@sooriofficial) May 15, 2021
Fans also flooded social media with condolences.
பவுன்ராஜ் அண்ணன் அவர்களை இழந்து வாடும் குடும்பத்திற்கு ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல். அவரது ஆன்மா சாந்தியடைய இறைவனை பிராத்திக்கிறோம்.#RIPPawnraj #GauthamKarthik@Gautham_Karthik pic.twitter.com/iLukWVPEOY— GauthamCrazyfans (@GkCrazyfans) May 16, 2021
Co-Director with Ponram and Varutha padaadha vaalibar sangam, Rajinimurugan Fame Pawnraj Died due to heart attack 💔#RIPPawnRaj pic.twitter.com/5q61BbvToW— Joe Vignesh (@JyothiVignesh) May 15, 2021
#RIPPawnraj #Pawnraj Rest in peace 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/OcDBtfkk5Z
— Nivetha petuaraju 😍 (@Nivethapethur) May 15, 2021
How many people some more 😏😔😞#RIPPawnraj 🙏 https://t.co/uniLfRiF03— SK_Suwethaᴰᵒᶜᵗᵒʳ👩⚕️💉 (@SK_Suwethaoff) May 15, 2021
An unexpected turn around, popular #Tamil #Actor and co-director Pawn Raj (Paun Raj) died due to #heartattack at Dindigul, early this morning. A shock to the fans & members of the Tamil film fraternity. #Pawnraj Anna #RIP #RIPPawnraj #Death #Pawnraj #Ponram #Director pic.twitter.com/GaLj4ipKAL— Rajveer Yadav (@rajveeryadav00) May 15, 2021
Pawnraj last worked on the Vijay Sethupathi film #VJS46, which he co-directed with Ponaram. Ponaram is spearheading the action-thriller. He was also known for films like Varuthapadadha Vaalibar Sangam and Seema Raja. His Maduraikkaran scene from Rajini Murugan made him a household name.
