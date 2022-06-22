Tamil Actor-Politician Vijaykanth’s Toe Amputated Due To Diabetes, To Return Home Soon

Tamil actor and politician Captain Vijaykanth recently had to have his toe amputated at a private hospital in Chennai following a doctor’s advice. The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) chief had been suffering from diabetes and doctors said that there was no streamlined circulation of blood to his right leg’s toe. The DMDK party revealed that the doctor had hence recommended that three fingers be removed through surgery and that the surgery took place on Monday.

Vijaykanth’s health has been deteriorating for some years and he has been inactive in politics for a long time, not having contested in the state elections since 2016. On the other hand, fans and activists are deeply concerned about Vijaykanth’s health. The party issued a statement in this regard.

The party said the DMDK leader is being closely monitored by the doctors and is doing fine and requested his fans and followers to not believe any of the rumours doing the rounds on social media. The statement further said that he was undergoing treatment in the hospital and would return home in a couple of days, once treatment is completed.

Vijayakanth launched his political party in 2005. In the 2006 election, his party ran and received an outstanding 8.4% vote. Many political experts applauded the performance since it allowed the party to win votes within a year during the height of the two tall leaders of Tamil Nadu, M. Karunanidhi and J. Jayalalithaa.

After a dispute with the then-chief minister Jayalalithaa, DMDK severed its links with AIADMK and ran alongside the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, where it was soundly defeated. After their terrible showing in the 2016 Assembly election, the party’s downfall started.

