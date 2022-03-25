Tamil Actor Preethi Sharma Leaves Fans Awestruck With Her Singing Skills

Tamil actor Preethi Sharma worked in several short films and television shows before she rose to fame for her role of Venba Kavin in Chithi 2. Chithi 2 is a sequel to the 1999 show Chithi.

Chithi 2 has generated mixed reviews compared to the prequel but served as a perfect breakthrough for Preethi. Meanwhile, the ravishingly gorgeous actor keeps giving candid glimpses into her life on social media. In an Instagram reel recently, she is seen singing a song in her beautiful voice.

Preethi is seen singing the song Ooru Sanam composed by Ilayaraja from the film Mela Thiranthathu Kadavu. Preethi looks graceful with a simple and sober look in a light blue saree. The actor has the perfect pitch and her vocals were quite euphonious. She ended the video thanking all those who watched her reel.

Preethi’s Instagram family was mesmerised by her voice; her fans were awestruck. They admired her voice in the comment section, showering a lot of heart emojis.

Preethi is also seen in the serial Kavyanjali, which airs on Gemini TV. Kavyanjali marks her debut in Telugu television. Preethi has shared a glimpse from this serial on her Instagram story. In this reel, Sushant and Anjali bumped into each other by mistake.

Anjali is about to fall when Sushant protects her immediately. They are seen looking at each other with a lot of love and the theme song starts playing. Users have admired the on=screen chemistry of Sushant and Anjali. Gemini TV has shared the reel with the caption, “Tag your lovey-dovey partner!"

Preethi has also been seen in the award-winning short film The Harvest. The Harvest has been written and directed by Raja Rathnam. The Harvest describes the life of a powerful man who has to fight for survival.

Preethi has been seen in short films like A Night With The Suspects, The Mirror and others.

