Tamil Actor Priya Bhavani Shares Why It Is Stressful To Date A Mature Guy

Actors are always in the public eye and even a simple cryptic post they share puts them in the news. Something similar happened with Priya Bhavani Shankar. The Tamil actor shared a cryptic post on her now-expired Instagram Stories, which caught the eyes of netizens and went viral.

In the post, she gave her viewpoint on dating a mature man. As per Priya, “Dating a mature man is very stressful. They will apologise immediately. How can I express my anger?" Priya is currently dating her long-time friend Rajavel. She had made her relationship public back in 2020.

But there have been several rumours that the actor has broken up with her boyfriend. However, earlier this year on January 28, which marked Rajavel’s birthday, Priya penned a love-filled birthday post for him.

Alongside the snap that featured Rajavel and herself in an eye-lock, Priya wrote, “Happpieeee birthdayyy Raj maaa, I’ve been lucky to see you evolve into this amazing man from a notorious teen boy.” She further wished him abundant smiles, adventures, friendship, love, blessings, peace, health and happiness forever. “PS: I know you don’t like this pic, and that’s why I posted,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya BhavaniShankar (@priyabhavanishankar)

Despite breakup rumours, Priya has been sharing pictures with her boyfriend and assuring fans that all is pleasant in their little paradise. And her latest cryptic post is also said to be in the same direction.

On the work front, Priya is currently awaiting the release of her film Yaanai. The actor has a bunch of upcoming projects titled, Indian 2, Pathu Thala, Thiruchitrambalam, and Bommai’, to name a few. Reportedly, Priya has also bagged a yet to be titled film with Jayam Ravi.

