Tamil Actor Priya Bhavani to Make OTT Debut With Naga Chaitanya's Supernatural Thriller

Over The Top (OTT) platforms are in the race to become the primary source of entertainment for the Indian audience. Many leading actors, producers, and directors from Bollywood to regional cinemas are making their debut on these platforms. Now, Tamil actor Priya Bhavani Shankar is most likely to join actor Naga Chaitanya to make their digital debut in a new web series on Amazon Prime Video. According to reports, the series will be a supernatural thriller, directed by Vikram K Kumar.

The shooting for Amazon Prime Original web series will commence next year. After finalizing Naga Chaitanya as the male lead, the makers are planning to bring Priya Bhavani Shankar on board to play the female lead. She will be essaying the character of Naga Chaitanya’s girlfriend, reports said.

At present, director Vikram and Naga Chaitanya are working together on the film Thank You. After wrapping the shoot of Thank You, Vikram will reportedly take this series on the floors in January 2022.

The series will showcase many supernatural horror elements. Apart from Priya Bhavani Shankar and Naga Chaitanya, it will feature many other prominent South Indian actors.

This will be Naga Chaitanya’s first project of the horror genre and will reportedly undergo a makeover for his role in this series.

The yet-to-be-titled web series will be released in multiple languages. An official announcement regarding it will be made soon.

On the work front, Priya Bhavani Shankar is waiting for the release of the Tamil film, Kuruthi Aattam, wherein she has been paired opposite actor Atharvaa. The action-thriller film will hit the cinema screens on December 24. She will reportedly be playing the leading female in Vishal’s film that will be directed by Karthik Thangavelu.

