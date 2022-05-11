Tamil Actor Raveena Daha Desires to Act in Film With Vijay’s Son Sanjay

Tamil actor Raveena Daha has expressed her desire to act with Vijay’s son Sanjay. After having worked in films, Raveena shifted her focus to television. She said that she wanted to act in TV serials and hence went to audition.

Raveen acted as Ranga in the mega serial Poove Poochudava, which aired on Zee Tamil. The show ran for over 1000 episodes. Recently, in an interview, Raveena was asked if she would like to act in movies again. The actor said that she would love to act with Vijay’s son Sanjay in films.

There’s no answer to when Vijay’s son will make his debut in films. Besides, Vijay’s son Sanjay, who occasionally posts on social media, did not say anything about it.

Raveena made her acting debut as a child artist in the Tamil show Thangam, which aired on SunTv. Later she also worked in various popular Tamil serials like Vasantham, Bhavani, Shanthi Nilayam, Valli, Malli, Bhairavi, 63 Nayanmargal, Ramanujar, and Chandralekha.

In 2017, Daha appeared in the popular Tamil show Poove Poochudava after which she gained huge popularity and a fan base. In 2021, she appeared in Mounaragam 2, which aired on Star Vijay TV.

Raveena has not only worked in Tamil serials but in various films as well. She made her debut in Kollywood with Katha Solla Porom. In this film, she acted with Vishwanathan and Naresh. She also acted in other films like Jilla, Kannakkol, Jiva, Poojai, Puli, Peigal Jagirathai, Nagesh Thiraiyarangam, Ratsasan and Rakshasudu.

