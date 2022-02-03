Tamil Actor Sarath Kumar Tests Positive for COVID-19

Tamil actor Sarath Kumar is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for Covid-19. As the country witnesses the third wave of Covid-19, several celebs have contracted the infection. Trisha, Vadivelu, Mahesh babu, Sathyaraj, Vishnu Vishal, Keerthi Suresh and Khushbu had earlier tested positive.

Good evening my near and dear friends relatives and my brothers and sisters In the political party,this evening I have tested positive and have self isolated myself,I humbly request all the dear ones who have been in contact for the past week to test yourself immediately— R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) February 1, 2022

On Tuesday, Sarath Kumar announced on Twitter that he had tested positive and advised everyone who had been in his contact last week to get tested for their safety. The tweet read, “Good evening my near and dear friends relatives and my brothers and sisters In the political party, this evening I have tested positive and have self-isolated myself, I humbly request all the dear ones who have been in contact for the past week to test yourself immediately.”

The actor turned politician has self-isolated himself. This is the second time the virus has attacked him. Earlier in December 2020, he had tested positive the first time while shooting for Ponniyin Selvan.

On the work front, the actor has several films, including Ponniyin Selvan and Raymo, lined up for release this year. Apart from being an actor, Sarath Kumar is also a politician and the current president of the South Indian Film Artistes Association.

Initially, Sarath either played a villain smaller roles in films. However, after playing the lead role in Suriyan, directed by Pavithran, a blockbuster, he received the Best Actor Special Award. His fan base rose exponentially after his first big break and became the acclaimed actor of the Tamil industry.

Sarath Kumar, last seen in the 2020 film, Vaanam Kottatum.

