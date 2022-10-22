Tamil Actor Saravanan’s The Legend Won’t Have an OTT Release, Details Here

Tamil film The Legend directed by JD-Jerry hit the theatres on July 28. This action drama starred debutant actor Legend Saravanan, Geethika, Suman, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, Vijay Kumar, Nasser and Leit Vivek. Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela also made a special appearance in the film. The film badly failed at the box office.

There were speculations that the film will be released on OTT platforms soon. However, now a few reports claim that the movie is not going to have an OTT release. The unsuccessful run of the movie at the theatres has discouraged producer Saravanan, who also played the lead role in the film, to sign any deal with OTT platforms, according to sources. Another source hinted that Saravanan feels his film is too big for digital streaming.

A rumour is also circulating on the social media that Saravanan and his team contacted the digital platforms owners for the release. But, they refused to stream the film on their platform. It seems The Legend will not be released on digital platforms.

Despite being a high budget movie with high technical ends and experienced cinematographer the movie flopped at the box office. A successful audio launch was held by the team Legend with some special guests including Pooja Hegde, Hansika Motwani, Tamanna Bhatia, Shraddha Srinath and Rai Lakshmi.

The trailer for the movie was released on May 29 and received more than 2 million views on YouTube. The film was bankrolled by Saravanan Arul, who owns various Saravana outlets in Tamil Nadu and neighboring states. The businessman turned actor has launched his own production brand, The New Legend Saravana Stores Production. The composer of the film is Harris Jayaraj.

