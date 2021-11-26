Tamil Actor Sidhu Shares Reel and Real Memory of Marriage With Girlfriend Shreya

Tamil actor Sidhu has posted his wedding pictures on his Instagram account. In these pictures, the actor is sitting for rituals with his wife, actor Shreya. The picture posted by Sidhu has two frames with one reel and one real photo. The two got married last week in the presence of friends and relatives. The actor said that he had never thought that a woman, who was once his co-star, would become his bride. Both the actors starred in a marriage serial as the lead Jodi.

According to a report, Sidhu has married his girlfriend Shreya, who is also an actor. The two were seen as leads in a marriage serial that aired on Colors Tamil TV. The serial was loved by the audience. The characters of Siddharth and Janani were immensely appreciated by the viewers.

Sidhu posted a picture of the reel couple, as well as, a photograph from their wedding with a caption, “I didn’t even know when the wedding serial was going on, this girl is my Pontatia coming. But it is a beautiful feeling and one more thing, Shreya is the best gift I can ask for… Love you Pontati. ”

Love blossomed between real-life Sidhu and Shreya, who starred in it. Both the lovers have been posting pictures on Instagram. Sidhu and Shreya got married last week. Their wedding photos surfaced on the internet and garnered thousands of likes.

The couple gained popularity with this serial and their small-screen romance videos were also hit on the internet. The show was stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

