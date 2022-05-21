Tamil Actor Simbu Undergoes Major Physical Transformation For His Film Pathu Thala

Actor Simbu is all set to resume the filming for his upcoming Tamil film Pathu Thala. It also features Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Simbu has totally changed his look for the character in the movie. The movie is the remake of the 2017 Kannada film Mufti. It is a neo-noir action thriller directed by Narthan, who is making his debut.

The original Kannada film, produced by Jayanna Combines, received critical acclaim. The film revolved around the story of a police officer who tracks down and confronts an underworld boss. This movie featured Sri Murali and Shiva Rajkumar in the lead roles. The film was a blockbuster at the box office and was one of the highest grossing movies in Shiva Rajkumar’s career.

One of Simbu’s fan pages recently tweeted a few photos of Simbu in his new look of his upcoming film. In which he is seen in a totally new avatar. He had gained a lot of weight for his new role.

Simbu started his career as a child artist in films directed by his father T Rajendar. But he made his debut in the lead role in 2002 with the Tamil language romantic action film Kadhal Azhivathillai. The movie was written, directed and produced by his father. The movie received mixed reviews but ran successfully for 100 days at the box office.

Simbu was last seen in the movie Maanaadu, which released in November 2021. It was a science fiction film written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, the film also featured SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. The movie revolves around a common man and a police officer, who is trapped in a time loop, on the day of a public conference of the chief minister and forced to live the same day over and over again. The film collected over Rs 135 crore at the box office.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.