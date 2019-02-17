Tamil Actor Sivakarthikeyan Releases Teaser of New Film Mr Local on His Birthday

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan, who is celebrating his birthday today, has gifted his fans with the teaser of his next film, Mr Local. Excited fans of the actor are not only wishing him a very happy birthday, but are also all praise about the teaser.Mr Local has Nayanthara as the female lead and Yogi Babu in a supporting role. The teaser looks quite entertaining and fans are eagerly looking forward to the trailer and songs from the movie.Thanks to his fans, Sivakarthikeyan has been trending on social media. This will be Nayanthara and Sivakarthikeyan’s second film after Velaikaran.Mr. Local also has Radhika Sarathkumar in a supporting role. The film promises to be an entertaining love story. The movie has been directed by M Rajesh. Sivakarthikeyan had released posters of the film some time back.Nayanthara was last seen in Viswasam opposite Thala Ajith. Mr. Local releases on May 1, 2019. The music has been composed by Hiphop Tamizha and fans are looking forward to the music tracks in the film.Sivakarthikeyan began his career in television as stand-up comedian. He made his acting debut with Marina, and starred as Dhanush's friend in the movie 3. He later acted in films like Manam Kothi Paravai, Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga and Ethir Neechal.The actor recently turned producer with the film Kanaa, which was received well by the audience.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.