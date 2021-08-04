Tamil Actor Sivakarthikeyan Reveals His Son’s Name on Instagram

Tamil Superstar Sivakarthikeyan is a happy man, with both his personal and professional lives going equally well. Recently, on July 12, Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi became proud parents to a son, their second child. Today the superstar showed the world a glimpse of his son on Instagram, where he also announced the name of the newborn.

In the photo, Sivakartikeyan is seen wearing a blue shirt and planting a kiss on his son’s forehead. Ending the wait of his fans, he informed them that he has named his son Gagan Doss. Sharing the picture, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, “Thank you all for showering so much love on our son. With your blessings, we have named our son Gagan Doss.” The post has already crossed two million likes, with people showering blessings and good wishes on the couple and the infant.

When his son was born, Sivakarthikeyan had announced the same to his followers with an emotional post. The post read, “Today, after a long period of 18 years, my father has held my hand as my son. A huge thanks to my wife who has given birth to our son after suffering so much."

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan was busy with the shooting for director Sibi Chakraborty’s ‘Don’ before the second wave of Covid-19 led to a shutdown across the country. Alongside ‘Don’, he is also awaiting the release of ‘Doctor’ which has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Reports suggest that this film will be released on an OTT platform, but till now, no official announcement has been made about it. Apart from the aforementioned projects, Sivakarthikeyan will also be seen in the movie ‘Elaan’ which is being directed by Ravikumar.

