Tamil Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s 'Doctor' Finally Premieres in Theaters

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan’s action thriller, “Doctor", was finally released on Saturday, October 9 in theatres. Unlike the traditional Friday release, the makers opted for a Saturday for this film. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, “Doctor" also stars Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu and Milind Soman, with Priyanka Arul Mohan in her Tamil debut. The early reviews are positive. However, the box office figures will determine the movie’s success. “Doctor" got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the makers stuck to the theatrical release.

On Saturday, Karthikeyan appealed to his fans on Twitter to flock to theatres and watch his film. “Doctor in theatres from today. Watch it, enjoy it with your friends and family,” the 36-year-old actor said.

“Doctor" tackles the prevalent issue of organ trafficking, and the protagonist’s attempts to tackle it. “Varun is a military doctor who visits Chennai and gets caught up in the pursuit of a missing girl. How Varun and six others take on human/organ trafficking lords forms the rest of the story,” the synopsis of the film reads on ticket booking platform BookMyShow.

In Telugu, the makers have released the film as “Varun Doctor". The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, one of the leading musicians in the South. Vijay Kartik Kannan was behind the camera, while R Nirmal sat on the editing table. Sivakarthikeyan is also producing the film under his banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

The second wave of Covid-19 had made Sivakarthikeyan sceptical about “Doctor" getting a theatrical release. The second bout of the pandemic, however deadly, ended in relatively less time than the first one and paved the way for the film’s theatrical release.

“The movie was made for the theatrical experience. Watching a film in a theatre with many people enjoying it is a unique experience altogether,” Sivakarthikeyan told the Indian Express.

