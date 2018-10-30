GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tamil Actor Sivakumar Smacks a Fan’s Phone, Twitter Comes Up with Hilarious Memes

Sivakumar snatched a fan’s phone when he was trying to take a selfie with the actor. A video of the incident surfaced on Twitter and it just opened the floodgates of memes targeting Sivakumar.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2018, 3:00 PM IST
Tamil Actor Sivakumar Smacks a Fan's Phone, Twitter Comes Up with Hilarious Memes
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Tamil actor Sivakumar has inspired a lot of memes and the reason will shock you. Reportedly, Sivakumar knocked down a fan’s phone when he was trying to take a selfie with the actor. A video of the incident surfaced on Twitter and it just opened the floodgates of memes targeting Sivakumar.

Take a look at some of the best memes here:
















The incident took place when Sivakumar was about to cut the ribbon at an event. A fan managed his way through the crowd and tried to take a selfie with the actor. It made Sivakumar so upset that he suddenly sacked the fan’s phone.

Here's the video of the incident:




Later, however, Sivakumar issued a statement stating that he was upset when the fans were taking selfies without his permission. "Taking selfies is something that involves the own interests as it might be something to relish with memories across your vacations and celebratory moments. I have no allegations or claims to make upon one's personal interests. But when it comes to treating a socialite or a celebrity, it shouldn't be the same there, where they deserve their privacies and respect too," the statement read.

Stating his disappointment, he further added, "It happened that from the moment I stepped out of the car and walked into the venue that was occupied with 200-300 people, I felt little disappointed to see around 20-25 people clicking selfies by pushing the volunteers and guards who accompanied me there."

