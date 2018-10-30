Tamil Actor Sivakumar Smacks a Fan’s Phone, Twitter Comes Up with Hilarious Memes
Sivakumar snatched a fan’s phone when he was trying to take a selfie with the actor. A video of the incident surfaced on Twitter and it just opened the floodgates of memes targeting Sivakumar.
Take a look at some of the best memes here:
What actor Sivakumar did was completely unacceptable but the memes on internet on the same is extremely funnny. This one takes the cake though #Sivakumar #SivakumarShouldApologize pic.twitter.com/HRvcmceP75— Giri Subramanian (@giri26) October 30, 2018
Meme of the day #Sivakumar #SivakumarMemes pic.twitter.com/FL1O4S094y— ️Proefx♍ (@vfxaholic) October 29, 2018
#Sivakumar the angryman pic.twitter.com/kmg5mXr3J5— நாட்ராய பிரபு (@Natraya_prabhu) October 29, 2018
2.O #AkshayKumar & now 2.O #Sivakumar pic.twitter.com/P1YxJmFaxT— Rajesh (@rajesh_Off) October 29, 2018
So Fast #Sivakumar's #2Point0 pic.twitter.com/aQvwOhoBG6— AG (@arunrp555) October 29, 2018
The incident took place when Sivakumar was about to cut the ribbon at an event. A fan managed his way through the crowd and tried to take a selfie with the actor. It made Sivakumar so upset that he suddenly sacked the fan’s phone.
Here's the video of the incident:
Dont take this in a lighter note.— RaHul (@rahul_37373) October 29, 2018
What Actor #Sivakumar did was absolutely Nasty . Disgusting to his position. So its clear he ready to give advice to students but he's not following it.
Smart Phone cost may be inside 10k or above 10k.@Suriya_offl@Karthi_Offl kindly pay back pic.twitter.com/tAZZf903mN
Later, however, Sivakumar issued a statement stating that he was upset when the fans were taking selfies without his permission. "Taking selfies is something that involves the own interests as it might be something to relish with memories across your vacations and celebratory moments. I have no allegations or claims to make upon one's personal interests. But when it comes to treating a socialite or a celebrity, it shouldn't be the same there, where they deserve their privacies and respect too," the statement read.
Stating his disappointment, he further added, "It happened that from the moment I stepped out of the car and walked into the venue that was occupied with 200-300 people, I felt little disappointed to see around 20-25 people clicking selfies by pushing the volunteers and guards who accompanied me there."
