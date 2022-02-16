Tamil Actor SS Rajendran's Daughter Lakshmi Gets Into Brawl With Mother-in-Law

Late Tamil actor SS Rajendran’s daughter, SSR Lakshmi is in news for getting into a fight with her mother-in-law over the appointment of a house guard. According to sources, Lakshmi and her mother-in-law had been clashing over this for a long time, and it took an ugly turn on February 13.

The two women entered into a brawl after an argument. People who witnessed the incident informed the police. Lakshmi’s mother-in-law, who was injured in the scuffle, is said to have returned home after receiving first aid at the Royapettah Government Hospital in Chennai. Meanwhile, Lakshmi filed an FIR alleging that her mother-in-law assaulted her. According to reports, the police are currently investigating both the complaints and looking for more information.

This is, however, not the first time that Lakshmi has grabbed headlines for controversies. In 2015, she had filed a land-grabbing complaint against two real estate promoters, accusing them of illegally grabbing 10 acres of her land in Thiruporur. Lakshmi said that the land was purchased in her name in 1981, when she was just six years old. Lakshmi told the media that she had been misled into entering into a “joint property development agreement.”

“I was asked to sign the agreement and several other stamp papers below the agreement. They forged my power of attorney. I was under the impression that I was signing the agreement, but they forged my power of attorney deed,” the New Indian Express quoted her as saying.

Lakshmi is the elder daughter of popular Tamil actor and director SS Rajendran. He has acted in many hit films including Parasakthi, Kumudham and Manohara. He passed away in 2014.

