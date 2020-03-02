Tamil Actor Suriya Announces His Diwali Release Titled Aruvaa

Suriya's fans have a reason to rejoice as the actor announced his next project titled Aruvaa. The film is slated to release on Diwali and the shoot begins in April. For his 39th film, the actor will be teaming up with longtime collaborator Hari. The productions, Sunday, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Suriya39 is now officially titled #ARUVAA , directed by #Hari & music by @immancomposer! Shoot commences this April for a grand DIWALI 2020 Release #அருவா @Suriya_offl @kegvraja @teamaimpr #AruvaaDiwali2020,” the caption read.

Aruvaa is the sixth collaboration between Suriya and Hari. Previously, they have worked together in popular films like-- Velu, Aaru, Singam, Singam II and Si3.

Meanwhile, Suriya awaits the release of Soorarai Pottru. Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the film will be released in three languages - Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The story is based on the life of the founder of the budget airline Air Deccan, GR Gopinath, and is expected to release in April this year.

The film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu in crucial roles. As per a report published in the Hindustan Times, apparently renowned Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal will be playing the antagonist in the film, which is expected to be a semi-autobiographical film on Gopinath.

