Tamil Actor Suriya Sustains Minor Injuries During Workout Session

Days after reports of Tamil actor Suriya getting injured came to the fore, a source close to the actor has stated that the actor is fine.

Speaking to Sify.com, the source stated that the 44-year-old actor injured himself while doing working out at home. But the injury was minor and the actor recovered completely.

Suriya is currently staying at his Chennai residence.

Recently, the actor had come out in support of his wife Jyotika after an old video of the actress had gone viral, wherein she had asked people and government to look after hospitals and schools the same way they take care of temples in the state. Her comment had provoked people and they had subjected Jyothika to vicious online trolling.

The Kaadhale Nimmadhi actor had said he would teach his children to give priority to humanity over religion.







Meanwhile, on the professional front, Suriya will be seen in his upcoming movie Soorarai Pottru. The flick is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, the founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. Besides Suriya, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali and Mohan Babu in pivotal roles. The movie is bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

