MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tamil Actor Suriya Sustains Minor Injuries During Workout Session

Actor Suriya pointed out that the policy's key focus was on entrance examinations instead of providing equitable and quality education. (Image: News18)

Actor Suriya pointed out that the policy's key focus was on entrance examinations instead of providing equitable and quality education. (Image: News18)

Recently, it was reported that Tamil film star Suriya was injured, however. A source close to the actor said that it was a minor injury and he has recovered.

Share this:

Days after reports of Tamil actor Suriya getting injured came to the fore, a source close to the actor has stated that the actor is fine.

Speaking to Sify.com, the source stated that the 44-year-old actor injured himself while doing working out at home. But the injury was minor and the actor recovered completely.

Suriya is currently staying at his Chennai residence.

Recently, the actor had come out in support of his wife Jyotika after an old video of the actress had gone viral, wherein she had asked people and government to look after hospitals and schools the same way they take care of temples in the state. Her comment had provoked people and they had subjected Jyothika to vicious online trolling.

The Kaadhale Nimmadhi actor had said he would teach his children to give priority to humanity over religion.


Meanwhile, on the professional front, Suriya will be seen in his upcoming movie Soorarai Pottru. The flick is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, the founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. Besides Suriya, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali and Mohan Babu in pivotal roles. The movie is bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading