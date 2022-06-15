Tamil Actor T Rajendar In Tears, Praises Son Simbu For Acting, Love For His Parents

Legendary Tamil filmmaker T Rajendar recently left for the US for advanced treatment after being diagnosed with abdominal bleeding. In an interview with the press, he praised his son Simbu or STR for his talent as well as the love and care he has for his parents.

The actor was in tears during the interview and said, “The reason I go abroad for top treatment is because of my son Simbu. He cancelled filming for us and stayed in the US for 12 days.” He continued, “I raised my son to have a sense of respect. Simbu is good at acting in films. My son has been working hard for his parents during this period when I have been placed in a nursing home.”

Earlier, in May 2022, T Rajendar suffered a cardiac arrest. In May, STR issued a statement on his father’s health in which he said, “Hello to my dearest fans and dear media friends. My father suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to a private hospital. During diagnosis, it was found that there was minor bleeding in his abdomen. He will be taken abroad for further treatment and will be back to shape soon. Thank you for your prayers and thanks to everyone.”

Soon after, Simbu left for the US to make arrangements for his father’s treatment. Earlier, it was reported that he would be taken to Singapore but the plan was changed later.

Rajendar is a well-known personality in the Tamil film business, having worked as an actor, director, music director, cinematographer, producer, and distributor.

In addition, he has acted in several popular Tamil films, including Veerasamy, Kadhal Azhivathillai, and Sonnal Thaan Kaadhala. In the 1980s, he also directed several successful films, including Orai Tharai Ragam and Rail Payanangalil.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.