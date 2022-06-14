Tamil Actor T Rajendar To Be Flown To US For Treatment

Popular Tamil actor and director T Rajendar, who is not keeping well since the last few weeks, will be leaving for the United States today evening for treatment. Two weeks ago Rajendar was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after stomach pain.

After being examined by doctors, it was found that he had internal bleeding in abdomen. The doctors suggested him for further treatment for which he is being flown to the United States. Rajendar remained in the hospital for a few days for recovery and he is in stable condition now.

His son and actor Simbu has already left for the US to make the arrangements for his father’s treatments. Before leaving, Simbu informed that Rajendar is in good condition and he is recovering well.

It was earlier reported that the actor would be going to Singapore for the treatment, but the decision was changed later.

According to reports, the popular filmmaker will be admitted to a hospital in the United States on June 16. Rajendar will be accompanied by his family members as the treatment is expected to continue for more than a week. He will return to Chennai after a few days of rest following his treatment. T Rajendar’s fans are hoping for a speedy recovery.

In the Tamil film industry Rajendar is a renowned name and he has worked as an actor, director, music director, cinematographer, producer and distributor. He has also appeared in a number of popular Tamil films, including Veerasamy, Kadhal Azhivathillai, and Sonnal Thaan Kaadhala. He also directed a number of hit films in the 1980s, including Orai Tharai Ragam and Rail Payanangalil.

Apart from Simbu, Rajendar’s second son Kuralarasan is also an actor who has worked alongside his father.

