Tamil Actor Thadi Balaji Moves State Child Rights Commission To Protect His Daughter

Television actor and comedian Thaadi Balaji and his second wife Nithya got separated in 2017 and since then their 12-year-old daughter Poshika is living with Nithya. Now the differences between Balaji and Nithya have reached such a level that the actor has moved to the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Balaji has complained that his daughter, who is studying in class 7, is using social media to a great extent. Balaji complained that Poshika is being misguided by her mother for sharing videos on social media. The Lingaa actor said that it is affecting her studies.

Balaji said that he doesn’t care about Nithya and she is free to live life in her own way but he feels concerned about his daughter. Balaji said that he couldn’t see his daughter’s life getting wasted. Keeping this concern in mind, Balaji has filed an application with Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights seeking custody of Poshika. Balaji has filed this application for protecting daughter Poshika from wife Nithya. Balaji also accused Nithya of extorting money from him on the pretext of taking care of his daughter.

In the past also, differences have cropped up between them for some or the other reason. Nithya had accused Balaji of harassing her and Poshika via WhatsApp messages. Nithya also said that she has a voice recording of Balaji abusing Poshika. Nithya had also gone on to allege that Balaji was an alcoholic.

Earlier, Poshika also asked Balaji to stop being pretentious. Poshika said that she is mature enough to understand things and asked him to stop harassing them.

Balaji had slammed Nithya for false allegations. Their fight was also seen in the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil where both of them were participants.

