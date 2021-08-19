Tamil Actor Thala Ajith Gears Up For Next Month's Rifle Shooting Competition

Veteran Tamil actor Thala Ajith is famous not just for his acting, but also for his interest in sports. He is fond of car racing and shooting and has participated in many competitions. Last year in August, he participated in a national-level rifle shooting competition. Now, he is once again gearing up to participate in another national-level shooting championship in September. A video in which Ajith is seen practising rifle-shooting at a club in Chennai is going viral on social media.

According to reports, Ajith has been practising for a long time to give his best in the big event next month. He is getting trained by coaches at a club and his videos often surface on social media.

In the video, Ajith can be seen aiming at the target.

In the video, Ajith can be seen aiming at the target.

In March this year, the south superstar won multiple medals at the 46th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship Competition. While representing the Chennai Rifle club, he won six medals — four gold and two silver medals — at the event.

Tamil cinema’s popular actor received a bomb threat call on May 31. Later it turned out to be a hoax and the caller was identified by the Chennai Police as Dinesh, a mentally ill person, who lives in the Marakkanam town of the state. This was the fourth time that he received such a call.

On the work front, Ajith is currently busy with his upcoming film ‘Valimai’ directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film will feature Huma Qureshi, Karthikeyan, and Yogi Babu.

Valimai was originally scheduled for a November 2020 release. However, its shooting was delayed due to the Covid pandemic. According to the reports, the final shooting schedule of the film is underway and it will be released this Diwali.

