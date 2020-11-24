Tamil Actor Thavasi Passes Away in Madurai Hospital Due to Oesophageal Cancer

Tamil actor Thavasi passed away on Monday evening after suffering from oesophageal cancer at Madurai's Saravana Multispeciality Hospital. Thavasi was best known for his supporting roles in Tamil movies.

"Character actor Thavasi was admitted in Saravana Hospital on November 11 for oesophageal cancer. He was fitted with oesophageal stent. While he was in the general ward, today he got breathlessness and was shifted to emergency care. He died around 8pm today. I express my deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans," DMK MLA Saravanan, who is the Managing Director of the hospital, tweeted on Monday.

After he was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai, a video highlighting his dire financial situation went viral. This created a huge buzz and many came forward to help the actor, reported TNM. Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan, Rajinikanth, Soundarya and Simbu are some of the film fraternity members who came forward to help.

MLA Saravanan also saw the message and had offered to bear the costs of Thavasi's treatment. A week ago, Dr Saravanan tweeted that an oesophageal stent has been placed and the actor has been undergoing treatment as an in-patient. He also informed that his cancer has progressed to a critical stage and that his treatment costs are being borne by Surya Trust managed by the MLA.

Thavasi has been part of movies like Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Kizhakku Cheemayile and more. He has also acted in Rajini Murugan and Appukutty's Azhagarsamiyin Kuthirai and in the TV show Rasathi.