Tamil Actor Thavasi, Suffering from Cancer, Seeks Help in a Viral Video

A video showing actor Thavasi seeking financial aid for his cancer treatment is going viral. The disease has taken a severe toll on Thavasi as he has lost a lot of weight. His usually healthy body looks disturbingly skeletal as he has been affected by cancer.

Thavasi has urged for help for his treatment and fans are upset and deeply distressed with his drastic transformation. Once easily recognised for a thick moustache, the actor is now reduced to mere skin and bones. He is admitted to a hospital from where he is requesting funds for his cancer treatment.

Thavasi, in the video, appeals to his fans saying, “In a career spanning over 30 years, I have acted in movies starting from Kizhakku Cheemaiyile to Annaatthe. I never thought I’d be affected by such a disease. I am not able to talk properly. I am not able to do anything. I request people of the state and all my fellow actors in the industry to help me recover from this so that I will be able to continue my acting.”

Thavasi has featured in several films as a comedy actor over the years, mostly as a village temple priest and astrologer. His most prominent character was in Sivakarthikeyan's hit film, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam. Last year, Thavasi was involved in a mishap when he got serious injuries after his vehicle met with an accident.