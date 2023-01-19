Tamil Actor Vadivelu's Mother Dies, Aged 87, Due To Age-Related Ailments

Actor Vadivelu is a well-known face in the Tamil film industry and is best known for his roles in films such as Kaalam Maari Pochu, Thavasi and Kathavarayan. Vadivelu is also an excellent comedian having received two Filmfare Awards for Best Comedian (Tamil) for his roles in Chandramukhi and Imsai Arasan 23rd Pulikecei.

On the night of January 18, Vadivelu’s mother Vaitheswari, affectionately known as Paapa, who was living in the village of Viraganoor near Madurai, lost her life. According to reports, the 87-year-old was admitted to a private hospital for the past few days due to an age-related illness.

Vadivelu reportedly rushed to his hometown after hearing the sad news and the last rites are expected to take place on January 19. While some celebrities have expressed their grief on social media, a few others have reportedly paid personal visits to the bereaved actor.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the demise of Vadivelu’s mother. Stalin said, “I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Sarojini Ammal (a) Paapa’s death in Viraganur, Madurai. The death of a mother is absolutely an irreparable loss to any son. My deepest condolences to ‘Vaikai Puyal’ Vadivelu and his family."

On the work front, Vadivelu was last seen in the film Naai Sekar Returns and with this film, Vadivelu made his comeback after a five-year gap. Filmmaker Suraj wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Santhosh Narayanan. The film was released in theatres on December 9, 2022.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of his film Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. He is also currently working on Chandramukhi 2.

