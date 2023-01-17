Tamil Actor Vijay Antony Injured While Shooting For His Directorial Debut Pichaikkaran 2

Tamil music director-actor Vijay Antony, after acting in and producing 2016 hit Tamil film Pichaikkaran, is making his directorial debut with the sequel of the film titled Pichaikkaran 2. Filming of the movie is underway on the island of Langkawi in Malaysia. Some high-octane action scenes of the film were being shot there, but an untoward accident during the filming of one such scene left Vijay injured.

According to sources, the accident took place while Vijay was sailing a water boat. A boat chase sequence was what they were aiming for. A larger boat carrying the cameraman’s crew and setup collided with the watercraft Vijay was in after his boat lost control. He was flung off the boat and has received minor injuries. After being given first aid at the site itself, he was admitted to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur and is undergoing treatment. Official information about his health is expected to be released soon.

The project is the follow-up to Sasi’s hugely popular Tamil drama Pichaikkaran, which starred Vijay in the lead role. The movie tells the tale of a multi-billionaire businessman, who as a holy sacrifice to save his dying mother, lives in secret as a beggar for 48 days. Vijay is not only directing Pichaikkaran 2 but also producing the soundtrack. John Vijay, Harish Beradi, YG Mahendran, Ajay Ghosh and Yogi Babu are also included in the movie. The movie is preparing to hit theatres this summer.

Vijay has acted alongside Arun Vijay in the film Agni Sirakugal. Produced by D Siva on behalf of Amma Creations, the film is directed by Mudar Koodam Naveen.

