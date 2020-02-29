Tamil Actor Vikram Dons Seven Unrecognisable Looks in Upcoming Film Cobra

Tamil actor Vikram will be seen donning seven different looks in his upcoming film Cobra. This was revealed in the first look poster of the film launched on Friday.

Dressed as a politician and an old man among his various garbs in the film, Vikram shows off unrecognizable avatars in the poster.

Interestingly, the cast of the film also includes former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan in his Tamil debut as an actor. KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty also makes her Tamil debut in the film, which also features filmmaker KS Ravikumar.

Ever since director Ajay Gnanmuthu announced Cobra, the buzz has been consistently high on the project. While the genre of the film still remains under wraps, it is reported that Vikram's character resembles a Cobra. We now hear that the cast and crew of the film are shooting in Russia, and this is the final leg of the shoot.

This isn't the first time Vikram is experimenting with looks. His Wolverine-like look and hunch-back look in Shankar's I also became tremendously popular in the past.

The music of Cobra is composed by AR Rahman, while the film is produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio.

Cobra is set for a summer 2020 release. Meanwhile, Vikram is also busy with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha and Aditi Rao, Jayam Ravi and Karthi.

