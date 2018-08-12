English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tamil Actor Vikram's Son 'Crashes' Car Into Auto, 1 Injured
A member of the traffic investigations wing denied it was a case of drunk driving.
Dhruv Vikram
Chennai: Tamil film Actor Vikram’s son Dhruv was arrested after a car allegedly driven by him rammed into a parked auto rickshaw here, injuring its driver, early on Sunday, police said. He was released on bail later, police said.
A case had been registered for rash, negligent driving and causing hurt by act endangering life of others. There were reportedly two more people in the car with Dhruv.
The incident took place on the TTK Road at around 3.50am. Auto driver Kamesh had been admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital, city traffic police said, adding that the auto was badly damaged in the accident.
The auto damaged in the accident.
A member of the Adyar traffic investigations wing said, “This is not a case of drunken driving. We have ruled it out.” A video of the incident on social media shows one of Dhruv's friends arguing with the police, refusing to get into the police vehicle. The youth is seen trying to call someone and asks the person shooting the video to stop filming him, even as police request him to escort them. He then proceeds to run away from the camera.
(With PTI inputs)
