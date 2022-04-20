Tamil Actor Vimal Accused of Embezzling Rs 5 Cr, Filmmaker Files Police Complaint

Tamil actor Vimal, who became a household name following the success of his film Kalavani, has landed in a controversy. Having had money-laundering accusations thrown at him in the past, he is once again faced with similar accusations.

A filmmaker from Peravallur has registered a complaint against the actor with the Chennai Police Commissioner’s Office. In his complaint, the filmmaker has said that Vimal had borrowed Rs 5 crore from him during the shooting of the film Mannar Vagaiyara, which Vimal himself produced and starred in.

The filmmaker has said that Vimal has not repaid the loan of Rs 5 crore to date. “He is currently contracted to star in more than 10 films. But he has been cheating me by not returning the Rs 5 crore he owes me,” the complaint said. The complaint also said that the actor threatened the filmmaker whenever he asked for his money. “Therefore, I request legal action to be taken against Vimal and recover the Rs 5 crore he owes me,” he said in the complaint.

This is not the first time Vimal has been found involved in such controversies. Last year, Thirunavukarasu from Thanjavur lodged a series of complaints alleging that Vimal cheated him by not returning his money.

Vimal expressed his concern about the reports, saying that some people who couldn’t stand his growth were spreading false information. Vimal announced that he had decided to file a defamation suit against the individual.

Vimal was last seen in the romantic comedy film Kanni Raasi directed by Muthukumaran and produced by Shameem Ibraham.

