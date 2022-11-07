Tamil Actor Vishal’s Charitable Movement Gets 11 Underprivileged Couples Married

Tamil actor Vishal, apart from his movies, is known for his charitable and humanitarian activities. His people’s movement known as Vishal Makkal Nala Iyakkam often holds charitable events. A wedding ceremony was held for 11 underprivileged couples on November 6 in Mathur, Chennai on behalf of the Vishal People’s Welfare Movement of Thiruvallur District. Vishal participated in the event and offered free talismans to each couple. Vishal presented the bride and groom with an array of 51 items.

These couples were in love with each other but their families were too underprivileged to afford a wedding for them so Vishal took it upon himself to get them married on a grand occasion. In talks with reporters present on the occasion, Vishal expressed his happiness in being able to marry off the couples. He also said that his responsibilities towards the couple will not end even after the marriage. He said he will make sure they are taken care of and even declared to take on the expense of the education of their children.

Truly delighted to be part of this wonderful initiative by #Vishal_Makkal_Nala_Iyakkam pic.twitter.com/qYSxwIVs0Z — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) November 6, 2022

“I will organize these free marriages in other districts as well on behalf of my movement. My happiness is the happiness of the underprivileged. I had a younger sister from the fishing community who asked me to study at a big college. I begged for a seat in a college for that younger sister and got it,” he said, adding that later after six months, the girl informed him that she had secured the first position in her exams.

He also talked about work on the actor’s union building that has been going on for three years. He said it will be completed very soon. In 2018, Vishal merged all his fan clubs into the charitable Vishal Makkal Nala Iyakkam, which was viewed as taking a step towards electoral politics.

