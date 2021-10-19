Tamil Actor Vishal’s Next Action Flick Titled 'Lathi', to Get Pan-India Release

Tamil actor Vishal is coming with the Diwali release “Enemy". The action-thriller is directed by Anand Shankar and stars Arya, Mirnalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Even as fans are waiting for Enemy, Vishal has brought another good news for his followers. The 44-year-old actor’s upcoming action flick with newcomer director Vinoth Kumar has been titled “Lathi". The makers have released a teaser of the film and revealed the title.

Rana Productions is bankrolling the project, which is expected to get a pan-India release. Rana Productions was started by two good friends of Vishal — Ramana and Nandha. Actor Sunaina has been paired opposite Vishal, with veteran actor Prabhu in an important role. The makers have even completed two schedules, with the next one beginning soon in Coimbatore.

“Lathi" will be released in cinemas in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, making the action flick Vishal’s first pan-India release. Pon Parthiepan has written the dialogues, and Balasubramaniem is behind the camera. Yuvan Shankar Raja is handling songs and background scores.

Vishal had recently wrapped filming for “Enemy". The Diwali release features Arya in a negative role. The 44-year-old has also completed filming for “Veerame Vaagai Soodum". The action-thriller is directed by Thu Pa Sarvanan and is tentatively scheduled for December 2021 release. Dimple Hayathi is playing the female lead in the movie. The Telugu dubbed version has been named Saamanyudu.

Vishal was last seen in the action thriller “Chakra", which was released in theatres on February 19, 2021. MS Anandan’s directorial debut film featured Shraddha Srinath opposite Vishal, with Regina Cassandra playing the antagonist. The film received mixed reviews with praise for Vishal and Regina’s performances, visuals and cinematography. The writing and pace of the film, however, were criticised.

