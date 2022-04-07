Tamil Actor Vishnu Vishal Teams up With Ravi Teja for Bilingual Film Gatta Kusthi

Actor Vishnu Vishal, whose last film FIR was a box office success, has now struck a deal with Telugu actor Ravi Teja for his next film. The latest Tamil-Telugu bilingual film was announced two days ago. In Tamil, the film is titled Gatta Kusthi, while in Telugu, it is titled Matti Kusthi. As implied by the title, the film is believed to be a sports drama centred around wrestling, or kusthi as it is known locally. Gatta Kusthi is a collaboration between Vishnu Vishal’s Vishnu Vishal Studioz and Ravi Teja’s RT Team Works.

Wondering how this Tamil-Telugu collaboration came into being? It is because of Jwala Gutta, the wife of Vishnu Vishal who is friends with one of Ravi Teja’s executives. Vishnu met Ravi Teja through her and showed him the trailer of FIR, which impressed Ravi Teja. One thing led to another and they soon decided to collaborate on a bilingual film. The shooting of Gatta Kusthi started in Tenkasi on Wednesday. They are set to shoot in Chennai and several parts of Kerala.

Vishnu announced the film on his social media handle. Besides that, it has also been announced that Aishwariya Lekshmi will play the female lead in the film.

Aishwariya Lekshmi has previously done Tamil films like Action, Jagame Thandhiram, and the anthology, Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa. She is also part of Arya’s Captain and the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan. For Vishnu, it is his third sports film after his debut Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, and the cricket-based film, Jeeva.

Gatta Kusthi also features Sharavanthi Sainath, who has appeared in films such as Life of Pi and Care of Footpath. Music director Justin Prabhakaran, cameraman Richard M Nathan, and editor Prasanna make up the primary technical staff.

