Tamil Actor Vivek, 59, Passes Away in Chennai Following Cardiac Arrest

Tamil actor-comedian and Padma Shri awardee Vivek, who has performed in more than 220 films, died following a cardiac arrest at 4.45am in a Chennai hospital on Saturday. According to doctors, the actor had a 100% blockage in the LAD (left anterior descending artery) vessel which led to a massive cardiac arrest.

As per a medical bulletin, the actor was critical and on ECMO support. The bulletin added that the cardiac arrest was not linked to Covid-19 vaccination. The 59-year old actor was brought to the SIMS hospital at 11 am on Friday in an unconscious state on Friday and underwent emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty, the medical bulletin stated.

He was admitted on Friday morning after showing ‘acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock’. Vivek was resuscitated in the emergency room by specialists. Later, he underwent an emergency coronary angiogram followed by an angioplasty.

A cardiogenic shock is a condition where the heart is not able to pump sufficient blood that the body needs, which occurs due to a severe heart attack.

According to the doctors, Vivek had complained to his family members about chest pain. The doctors had also ruled out any link with the Covid-19 vaccine shot that he took on Thursday.

Also known as ‘Chinna Kalaivaanar’, Vivek received several awards for his performances. In 2009, the actor was conferred with the Padma Shri.

(With IANS inputs)

