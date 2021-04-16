Tamil Actor Vivek Critical After Heart Attack, Hospitalised

Tamil actor Vivek, known for films such as Runn, Anniyan and Sivaji, has suffered a heart attack and his condition is critical, reports The News Minute. He has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pain.

The actor was recently vaccinated for Covid-19 on April 15. He had spoken about why he chose a government hospital over a private hospital for the vaccination purpose. He had said, “I want to make a point that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe. It doesn’t mean we will not get Covid-19 if we get vaccinated. We should be careful. The vaccine assures that we don’t get affected severely.”

As per The News Minuts, he had also spoken about the medicines one should take to combat the coronavirus. He had said, “The public safety measures to keep ourselves safe (from coronavirus) is wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining adequate physical distancing. The medical way to protect ourselves is this vaccine. You might be taking Siddha medicines, Ayurvedic medicines, Vitamin-C, Zinc tablets etc. This is all fine. But these are added measures. The vaccine is the only thing that can save your life. If you ask me if people who are vaccinated don’t get COVID-19, it is not like that. Even if COVID-19 hits you, there won’t be death.”

The hospital hasn’t released any statement on the actor’s health yet.

RELATED NEWS MyGov Corona Helpdesk Chatbot on WhatsApp Surpasses 30 Million Users in India In One Year

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here