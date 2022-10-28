Tamil Actors Harish Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan To Star in MS Dhoni’s Debut Production?

Renowned Indian cricketer MS Dhoni needs no special introduction when it comes to hitting sixes on the cricket field. With his dexterous skills and humble personality, Dhoni has already made a forever imprint in the hearts of millions of fans. The 41-year-old former Indian skipper who bid adieu to his glittering career on August 15, 2020, has now embarked on a new phase in life.

For the very first time, our favourite Mahi has worn the producer’s cap by stepping into the world of cinema. Although he will be producing films across all languages, Dhoni will be starting his production venture with a yet-to-be-titled Tamil-language film.

Now, some good news awaits Dhoni fans who are eagerly waiting for the cricketer’s new career as a producer. It has been reported that Tamil stars Harish Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan will be playing the lead roles in Dhoni’s maiden production journey.

In addition, the reports also suggest that Priyanka has shown her keenness in playing the assigned character in the film. The untitled movie will go on floors as soon as the actress drops her confirmation and signs the film contract.

Helmed by Ramesh Tamilmani, further details about Dhoni’s debut film like the name of the music composer and other cast and crew members will be announced at the movie’s muhurat puja, which is also to be conducted shortly.

Meanwhile, talking about Harish Kalyan, the actor recently announced his engagement to his ladylove Narmada Udayakumar. The two will tie the nuptial knot on October 28 this year, in a lavish wedding ceremony in the presence of friends and family.

On the other hand, Priyanka Mohan is currently busy filming for director M Rajesh’s untitled movie where she is cast opposite actor Jayam Ravi.

