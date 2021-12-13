Tamil Actors Karthik Kumar, Amrutha Srinivasan Get Married in Chennai

Tamil actor-turned-comedian Karthik Kumar has tied the wedding knot with actor Amrutha Srinivasan in the presence of family and friends in Chennai. The pictures from the wedding of Karthik and Amrutha have gone viral on social media and fans are congratulating the newlyweds. Karthik was earlier married to singer Suchitra in 2005, and the two separated a few years ago. Karthik Kumar has been a part of successful hits, including Alaipayuthe and Yaradi Ni Mohini.

According to reports, Karthik and Amrutha got married in an intimate ceremony. The wedding took place in Chennai. The two actors were seeing each other for a couple of months, reports say. Karthik Kumar and Amrita’s close friend and digital creator Shraddha has posted a congratulatory post for the couple on her Instagram.

Shraddha wrote, “Two people with infinite kindness & love got married. They had a simple ceremony and then threw a music concert for friends and family. The return gift had something for our best. @evamkarthik @amruthasrini we enjoyed your wedding treat. I don’t know who I am happy for more, you two or the world around you, cos you make such a wonderful world. I love you to the moon and back.”

Amrutha Srinivasan has been a lead actor in a few films, including ‘Mayatha Maan’ and ‘Dev’. The 28-year-old also featured in a web series, Livin, and now it is being said that she has bagged a lead role for an upcoming film.

Apart from this, the directorial debut of Kartik Kumar will also be released soon.

