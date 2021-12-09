Tamil Actors Shabana Shahjahan, Ayesha Come Together in Instagram Reel; Fans React

Actor Shabana Shajahan, who plays the role of Parvathi Parameswaran Adhitya in Tamil TV serial Sembaruthi, has shared a funny Instagram reel with Ayesha, who plays the double role of Sathya and Nithya in Sathya 2. The Instagram reel posted by Shabana has gone viral and the audience of Tamil TV is surprised to see two of the lead actors together. They have been guessing if the two leading ladies will soon be seen together on screen in both shows.

In the Instagram reel, both can be seen lip-syncing a funny dialogue from a Tamil movie. It has garnered over 61,000 likes.

Fans of both the actors loved their performance in the reel and dropped heart and laughing emojis in the comments section. Many also asked them whether they will be coming together in any of the two shows — Sembaruthi, Sathya 2 — airing on Zee Tamil. Some fans also said that it would be a treat if the two came together for a few episodes in each other’s serials.

Shabana got married to Bakkiyalakshmi star Aryan on November 11. Their wedding was attended by numerous people, including a lot of celebrities from the Tamil and Malayalam film industries.

After a short break, she is back on the sets of Sembaruthi and resumed shooting for the serial. The show, which began on October 16, 2017, is airing on Zee Tamil and is available for online streaming on Zee5.

Meanwhile, Ayesha is playing the double role of Sathya and Nithya in Sathya 2. The show premiered on October 25 and it is a sequel to Sathya which premiered on March 4, 2019. Sathya 2 is also airing on Zee Tamil and is available for online streaming on Zee5.

