Tamil Actress Chandini Tamilarasan Shuts Down Trolls Questioning her Marriage

Actress Chandini Tamilarasan, known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films, was recently targeted by trolls for not sharing pictures with her husband Nanda. Chandini recently shared a few photos from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. Commenting on her photo a few users asked why she is not sharing pictures with husband these days. Even one user questioned whether she had divorced Nanda. Chandini got married to her boyfriend and choreographer Nanda in 2018.

“Are you still married? I don’t see posts with nandha Anna,” asked a user. Chandini did not lose her cool despite the divorce comments and replied that she wants to keep her personal life private.

“That can also be coz you wanna keep your personal life private,” wrote Chanini sharing a screenshot of the question. Many of her fans appreciated his cool demeanour displayed by the actress. .

Before these insensitive remarks about married life, Chandini also faced criticisms over her choice of outfits in recent pictures. Chandini had responded that these are quite normal photo shoots. The Thaazhampoo actress said that audiences need to stop overreacting on these trivial issues.

On the work front, Chandini was recently seen in the film Anbulla Ghilli. The movie was written and directed by Srinath Ramalingam. Mime Gopi, Ashiq Hussain, Dushara Vijayan and Maithreya Rajasekhar played important roles in the movie.

Chandini will be next seen in yet to be titled Director Mani Seiyon’s next project. Chandini is currently filming for this project. Chandini’s other yet to be released work assignments include films like Vanangamudi, Thaami, Porkuthirai and Palaandu Vaazhga.

Vanangamudi is written and directed by Selva. Simran, Arvind Swamy and others are also playing important roles in this film. Thaami is directed by B Praveen Kumar. Arjun Somayajula, Suvitha Rajendran and others comprise the cast of this film. Porkuthirai is directed by Sri Prawin. Chaithanya Krishnan and Kavita Srinivasan will be seen in this film. Palaandu Vaazhga is written and directed by Anjana Ali Khan. Rahul Ravindran, Wasna Ahmed, Poornima Bhagyaraj and others will be playing pivotal roles in this movie.

