Tamil Actress Dharsha Gupta Recreates Alia Bhatt's Look From Gangubai Kathiawadi

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was released in theatres in February, didn’t do a good business at the box office, but the movie received critical acclaim for its story, direction and acting. Alia Bhatt, who played the titular character of Gangubai, was praised for her performance. Alia’s brilliant acting in the movie has won the heart of the audiences and garnered a lot of praise. Soon after the movie was released, many actresses were seen donning Alia’s iconic look and sharing their photos on social media. From dressing up like Alia to mimicking her dialogues, many videos and pictures surfaced on the internet.

Recently Tamil television actress Dharsha Gupta recreated Allia’s look as Gangubai and shared pictures on Instagram. She shared pictures in an all-white saree. Adding more of Gangubai’s style to her look she put a rose on her bun and applied bold red lipstick to complete the look. Sharing the photos on Instagram the actress wrote, “Meri Jaan. Inspired by Alia Bhatt from Gangubai Kathiwadi.”

Dharsha’s fans are in love with her pictures. One of them wrote, “ Wow it’s really nice.” Another one said, “Looking fabulous.” “Stunning beauty”, commented a third user.



Gangubai Kathiawadi’s story revolves around a girl, who was sold by a suitor into prostitution, and how she becomes a prominent figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district of Mumbai. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

On the work front, Dharsha is well known for playing the role of Viji in the Tamil television series Mullum Malarum. The actress started her acting career in 2018 with the TV series Avalum Naanum in which she played the role of Manasa. Subsequently, she appeared in the TV serials Minnale and Senthoora Poove. Along with TV shows, she has also featured in TV commercials for various brands.

She made her debut in cinema with the film Rudra Thandavam in 2021 and later also appeared in the movie Oh My Ghost.

