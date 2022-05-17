Tamil Actress Gabriella Posts Gorgeous Pics On Her Birthday

Tamil actor Gabriella Sellus, best known for her acting in the serial Sundari, recently shared some gorgeous pictures of herself on Instagram. The actor’s fans were quick to react to pictures with immense love and wishes on her birthday.

The actor’s latest photo is going viral on Instagram. The post has received thousands of likes and several comments.

Born on 17 May 1994, she has now turned 28 years old. Netizens conveyed their wishes to the actor.

Wearing a black t-shirt and without extra makeup, her natural look is to die for. Every picture has a different expression, while she is reading a book in one, she is putting a finger on her lips and making eye contact with the camera in another.

Gabriella plays the titular role on Sundari, which airs on Sun TV. The show started in February last year. However, the audience has been more welcoming of the modern Sundari as compared to the innocent one.

The show, thanks to several twists and turns, is keeping its viewers on the edge of their seats.

Gabriella also made headlines in April for her heartfelt post dedicated to her husband when she won the Sun TV award. The award ceremony took place in Chennai on March 30 and numerous Tamil artists were honoured for their exceptional work. She posted on Instagram a picture with her husband with a lovely caption.

Gabriella made her debut with the 2019 movie Airaa. She soon rose to fame with her role in Sundari which made her a household name.

