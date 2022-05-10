Tamil Actress Julie Undergoes Eye Surgery

Tamil actress and television anchor Julie aka Maria Juliana has recently undergone an eye surgery. She informed her fans about the surgery in a social media post. Julie, who rose to fame after her participation in Bigg Boss Tamil shared a series of photos from the hospital and wrote, “Completed my Lasik surgery and I’m feeling great now! Thanks for all the hearts who’ve been so nice to enquire about my eye health! Lots of love to you guys.”

In the comment section of the post, Julie’s friends and fans are wishing for her a speedy recovery.

Julie came to limelight after participating in the Jallikattu protests at Marina beach in Chennai in 2017. Gradually, as she started to gain recognition, Julie got the opportunity to enter the debut season of Bigg Boss Tamil the same year. Though she was evicted only after six weeks Julie could gain massive popularity among television viewers. Her fights with co-contestant Oviya was one of the highlights of the season. She also participated in the recently concluded Bigg Boss Ultimate, the digital only version of the controversial reality show, which had former contestants of Bigg Boss as the house inmates.

Before stepping into the entertainment industry, Julie was a nurse by profession. Post her participation in Bigg Boss Tami, Julie got offers to work in TV shows. She worked as a TV host and later acted in a few serials.

Juliana has acted in the 2020 Tamil film Naan Sirithal starring Hiphop Tamizha Adhi. On the work front, the actress has a few films in the pipeline.

