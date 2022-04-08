Tamil Actress Losliya Mariyanesan Gets Emotional on Crisis in Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lankan model and news anchor Losliya Mariyanesan has become quite popular among Tamil audiences after her participation in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 hosted by Kamal Haasan. She made her debut in Tamil film industry with Friendship in 2021 and she will be next seen in upcoming comedy drama Koogle Kuttappa alongside Yogi Babu, Ravikumar and Tharshan Thiyagarajah.

Meanwhile, as Sri Lanka is battling with a massive economic crisis, Losliya has shared an emotional post on Instagram showing solidarity with the people of her country. Sharing the national flag of the island nation she wrote ‘let’s be together and support each other’.

Losliya wrote, “We Sri Lankans, who faced a very worst war & we lost everything including our families, we faced Tsunami, we faced bomb blasts in churches on 2019, we are facing Covid and now we are facing economic crisis. These are not our fault, we are facing everything because we’re Sri Lankans. In every situation, we were strong enough to handle all these. Now, let’s be together and support each other to overcome this pathetic situation.”

Losliya’s message is winning hearts of her fans and the post has garnered around 25,000 likes.

Recently, the actress was in the news for her inspirational weight loss journey. On the work front, the actress made a comeback with her song Baby Nee Sugar with Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan. The foot tapping number sung and composed by Osho Venkat’s was applauded by the audience. Ashwin’s dance steps, choreographed by Sandy had also been admired.

Apart from this song, Losliya will be seen in a yet to be titled film penned and helmed by Albert Rajaa. The film’s cast also includes Srushti Dange and Aari Arujunan.

Sri Lanka is facing the worst economic crisis in 70 years. The island country is grappling with severe shortages of food and essential commodities. As per reports, debt due to years of accumulated borrowings, record inflation and lack of foreign currency are few of the major factors for the massive economic turmoil in the country.

