Tamil Actress Losliya Mariyanesan Looks Stunning in Yellow Top

Tamil actress Losliya Mariyanesan was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 in 2019. The Sri Lankan origin actress gained massive popularity among the Tamil television viewers after her participation in the controversial reality show.

Mugen Rao won Bigg Boss season 3, while Sandy became second runner up and Losliya ended up as the third runner up. The bonding between her and Gavin during this season became the highlight of the season. They are said to be in love with each other.

Soon after her participation in Bigg Boss, she got a lot of movie opportunities. She made her debut in Tamil film industry with film Friendship starring Satish and MS Bhaskar. The movie was directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya.

Born in Kilinochchi, Sri Lanka, on March 23, 1996, she is one of the most popular newsreaders in Sri Lanka. She became more popular in Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu after her participation in Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Losliya is quite active on social media and often updates her followers with her new photos. She has over 17 lakh followers on Instagram. Recently, she shared a gorgeous pic of her in a western outfit. She shared the post with the caption, “Praise yourself a little more in your difficult days”. She looks stunning in a yellow cropped top. The photo has gone viral and many of her fans are appreciating her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Losliya Mariyanesan (@losliyamariya96)

Losliya was last seen in Koogle Kuttappa along with KS Ravikumar and Tharshan Thiyagarajan. The movie was released in theatres on May 6.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.