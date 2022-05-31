Tamil Actress Losliya Mariyanesan’s Instagram Account Hacked

The Instagram account of actress Losliya Mariyanesan, who rose to fame as a contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3, was hacked by unknown hackers on May 30. A photo of the actress was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Losliya Leaks #Hackison.” However, the Sri Lankan origin actress has recovered her account.

Losliya is quite active on social media. She has a huge fan following. She loves to upload various photos and videos on Instagram to stay connected with her fans. Recently she uploaded the trailer of her new movie Koogle Kuttappa and captioned the video and the post received 48,711 views.

Losliya started her career as a newsreader for the Srilankan News channel Shakthi TV and News 1st. She also worked as a model before participating in Bigg Boss Tamil.

In 2019 she joined the third season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. She was one of the youngest contestants of the season. After this show she earned a lot of fame and came into the spotlight.

Recently she was seen in the Tamil language science fiction film Koogle Kuttappa. Directed by Sabari- Saravanan and produced by KS Ravikumar under the banner RK Celluloids and co-produced by Kallal Global Entertainment the film stars Ravikumar, Losliya and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. This movie is the remake of 2019 Malayalam film Android Kunjappan Version 5.25. The film released on May 6 and it has got a good response from the audiences at the box office.

