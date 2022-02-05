Tamil Actress Maheshwari Opens Up About Her Second Marriage

Popular Tamil TV host and actress, Maheshwari, has recently spoken about her plans on getting married for the second time. Maheshwari, who started her career as a VJ, divorced her husband Chankyan in 2010. Now, she is living with her parents and son Keshav in Chennai.

Tamil serial Thayumanavan star in her interview said that she has “a lot of fear” about her second marriage.

The 36-year-old actress in an interview with a leading Tamil entertainment portal said that she has been living with her son and parents for the past 10 years after getting divorced from her ex-husband Chanakyan. She said that she is living her life according to her own terms and conditions.

“I have been single for over 10 years. A lot of times, we struggle with our lives. I was divorced within a year of getting married and I was just careful to raise the baby responsibly. I have a lot of fear about a second marriage. There is a fear that my next husband will be like my former husband and that the marriage will not last long. This fear holds me back whenever I think of marriage,” she said.

Maheshwari clarified that she is not in a relationship with anyone after her divorce. She also said that she is not looking forward to marriage as of now.

After completing her graduation from the University of Madras, Chennai, she began pursuing her dream career of working in the entertainment industry. She started her career as an anchor in Tamil music channels including Sun Music and Isai Aruvi.

According to reports, Maheshwari married Chanakyan in the 1990s when she started her career. Due to some personal reasons, she divorced him. She took custody of her son Keshavan with mutual consent.

